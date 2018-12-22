Top 7 Shops to Order Online and Pick Up in Store

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 3:00 AM
If you're still holiday shopping right about now, we don't have to tell you that you're cutting it close.
And if the idea of ordering online makes you feel nervous, here's an idea: Order your gifts online and pick them up instore. The benefit is that you do all the hard stuff (paying and staying out of long lines ahead of time) and you simply just swing by to pick it up. Ten minutes of your time, tops!
Here are our favorite stores that make it easy.
Apple: Apple Store pickup. Pick up most items — usually within an hour — or let us know if someone else is picking up for you.
Best Buy: Friends & Family Pickup. You can avoid out-of-the-way trips to the store — or order something online and have an away-at-college student pick it up at the Best Buy store near campus — with Friends & Family Pickup.
Bloomingdale's: Search for specific products online and find out if they're also available for in-store pick up! Narrow your search by selecting "IN STORE PICKUP" from the filter menu!
Macy's: Macy's is proud to offer the option to buy online and pick up in the store!
Nordstrom: Buy online & pick up in store. Need it today? Just set your store, check out online and pick up your order in store.
Target: Can't wait? Get it today. For free & easy pickup, order ahead and have it waiting for you at the store. Or, order with drive up on the Target app & we'll bring it right out to your car.
Walmart: Order by 4 PM local time Dec. 23 to pick up on Christmas Eve!
