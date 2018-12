Kristen Stewart Holds Hands With a Woman Who Isn't Stella Maxwell

Kristen Stewart might have a new person to kiss under the mistletoe this year.

The Twilight actress was seen holding hands with a stylish redhead in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday afternoon. However, the redheaded woman is definitely not Kristen's longtime girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who she has dated for well over a year.

Super sleuth fans believe the mystery woman is actually fashion blogger Sara Dinkin, who also works as an L.A. based wardrobe stylist. In Instagram photos of the stylist, she sports the same red, cat-eyed sunglasses that the mystery woman was seen wearing for the outing.

It is unclear if or when Kristen split with the Victoria's Secret model, but fans are speculating that the duo parted ways while Kristen was filming Charlie's Angels on sets across the globe. They were last seen together in October, when they met in Amsterdam for a short getaway during a break in filming.