Bloom Stars Phoebe Tonkin and Ryan Corr on Their Biggest Fans—and That Nudie Run

In episode 1, Corr's character Sam makes a very memorable entrance when he drops his dacks and runs down the main street stark naked.

"It was just a lot of fun shooting, really," he told E! News. "It's a hell of a way to break the ice with your crew….[I was like] sorry fellas, and they thought it was hilarious."

The Melbourne-born actor confirmed there was never talk of a butt double—and he instead opted to wear a barely there "modesty patch".

"It's your stuff in a beige bag, tied at the top and tape between your bottom," Corr said. "There's no way to not laugh and find it ridiculous. You're not taking it too seriously at that stage. Hopefully, it's a good entrance."

Bloom premieres on Stan on New Year's Day.