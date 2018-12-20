Proof Cardi B Will Be the Style Star to Watch This Award Season

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 3:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Cardi B

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Between her plans for Christmas, public apologies from Offset, a feud with Nicki Minaj and more, there were a lot of things threatening to steal Cardi B's shine in 2018.

2019, on the other hand, is looking good for the 26-year-old rapper. While we can't say what will happen with the musician and the Migos rapper in the near future, the upcoming award season is already showing mad love to Kulture's mom. With the 2018 release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi has five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. 

Whether or not, she takes home the awards, there's one thing we know for sure: Cardi B is going to bring epic looks with flawless beauty (courtesy of personal makeup artist Erika La'Pearl) to the red carpet in honor of her newest accolades and noteworthy rise to success.

Photos

Cardi B's Best Looks

This year, after a very chic trip to Paris, a Fashion Nova collaboration and a number of appearances on the red carpet, the rapper proved that she's a budding fashion icon with awe-inducing looks. Now, after a tough year, we can only imagine what she's going to bring to the carpet.

Check out her best looks thus far in the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

4 Game-Changing Makeup Tips We Learned From Kim Kardashian's Holiday Tutorial

ESC: Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Is Golden in $4,000 Thigh-High Boots

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend Spills on Chrissy Teigen's Cooking, Holiday Traditions and Style

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala

How Celebrities Get the Perfect Tan Before the Red Carpet

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Going Shirtless

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.