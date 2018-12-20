Sandra Bullock Admits She Had a Crush on Her Speed Co-Star Keanu Reeves

It's been almost 25 years since Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves starred in Speed—but the actress remembers having the hots for him like it was yesterday.

The star opened up about her co-star crush on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When asked to look back on the 1994 action film, Bullock recalled "how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was."

"It was hard for me to, like, really be serious," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "He would look at me, and I would, like, [nervous laughter]."

It looks like he was a good acting partner, too.

"My dress sort of kept flying up…So, I said, 'Whatever you do, just keep my dress down,'" she recalled. "The whole stunt, he just made sure my dress [was kept down]….It was very sweet."

However, Bullock said the two never developed a romance off of the set.

"[I] never dated him," the Ocean's Eight celeb said. "There was something about me I guess he didn't like."

In fact, she assumed they remained friends for so long because they never dated.