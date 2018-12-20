Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Prove Women Are "Limitless" in New Music Video

Look at me mom, I'm limitless!

After much anticipation, Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Thursday by releasing the official music video for "Limitless."

The track, which is featured in the upcoming movie Second Act, has a theme that women can do anything they put their mind too. And yes, nobody should ever give up on their dreams no matter how much time has passed.

"I told myself I had to be a different someone / In order to win at a war I had already won / Yeah, I'd given up on the saying 'I'll never give up' / But look at me now," Jennifer sings. "Yeah, look at me, I'm limitless."

As for the music video, loyal fans will easily spot Jennifer's daughter Emme who channels mom's epic dance moves and fashionable outfits.