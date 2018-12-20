Michelle Obama Is Golden in $4,000 Thigh-High Boots

Michelle Obama is taking her Becoming press tour fashion to a new level.

Yesterday the former first lady stopped in Brooklyn, New York to promote her new book and wore an outfit we can't stop talking about. For a chat with Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the shoe-obsessed journalist Carrie Bradshaw on Sex in the City, Michelle wore an outfit designed Balenciaga, complete by a canary yellow dress and gold thigh-high boots. With thick gold hoops and diamond rings, the resulting look is mesmerizing and a welcomed surprise from the typically modest dresser.

Pointing to her recent writing, the former FLOTUS is showing a new side of herself and her boots are proof. The Balenciaga Knife Over-the-Knee Booties feature sequined stretch fabric that reaches the upper thigh, a stiletto heel and pointed toe. With her maxi wrap dress, the metallic boots are most visible when she's walking, toning down the sultry appeal of the boots.