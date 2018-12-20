Travis Scott to Perform at the 2019 Super Bowl With Maroon 5

Fans will be stargazing at some famous faces come time for the 2019 Super Bowl.

Months after Maroon 5 was reported as next year's halftime show headliners, Travis Scott's name has entered the mix. According to multiple reports, the Grammy-nominated rapper is slated to take the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3.

The news comes amid calls for the band to step down from performing in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, currently a free agent, who famously protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the National Anthem at games.