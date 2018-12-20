Take a Tour of Good Trouble's Sweet Rooftop Set

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 9:57 AM

Good Trouble

Freeform

Get ready to get into some good trouble!

Freeform's spinoff of The Fosters is coming up soon, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the group cast pic and the pretty sweet rooftop pool set, thanks to a set tour from star Tommy Martinez

Martinez plays Gael, the hot guy in the building who Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) totally gonna smash. Only problem is that Callie (Maia Mitchell) appears to have beaten her to it, at least based on the show's trailer

He's an artsy guy who lives right off the awesome rooftop pool, which was the same pool set used for Melrose Place. It's a real functional pool, which is great unless you've got a spray tan that might wash off. 

Photos

Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch Over the Holidays

Good Trouble finds The Fosters' Callie and Mariana moving to downtown Los Angeles for their dream jobs and their dream life, but not everything is as easy as they'd hoped. They're sharing a bathroom and kitchen in a giant (admittedly awesome-looking) loft and so far, their jobs aren't going too great yet, but that sounds about right for anyone first moving to LA. 

The series also stars Zuri Adele as Malika, Emma Hunton as Davia, Roger Bart as Callie's boss Judge Wilson, Sherry Cola as Alice, and Josh Pence as Dennis. 

Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, January 8 on Freeform. 

