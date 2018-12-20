Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Travis Scott's Concert Alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night at Travis Scott's concert on Wednesday.

Despite drama earlier this month, the couple showed support for the "Sicko Mode" rapper at his Astroworld Tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. While at the show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to post videos of her and husband Kanye enjoying Travis' performance. Kim later shared a photo with Halsey who was there watching Travis perform. The "Without Me" singer's ex, G-Eazy, was also at the concert.

Kylie Jenner was in attendance to support her beau on Wednesday, posting video on social media of the duo getting a police escort to the concert venue.

Fans at the show also spotted Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the crowd watching Travis perform. And even though Bey, Jay, Kim and Kanye were all in attendance at Wednesday's concert, it's unclear whether or not the superstar couples interacted at all.

There's been rumored tension between Kanye and Jay-Z for the past few years, and while they were both at Travis' show, it doesn't appear that they attended together.

"LA U READY ??" Travis tweeted ahead of Wednesday's concert. 

Hours later, after performing for the crowd, the 26-year-old rapper returned to social media to write, "NOT GON LIE LA NIGHT ONE. WOAH."

Travis will take the stage at The Forum for a second time on Thursday night.

