Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Travis Scott's Concert Alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night at Travis Scott's concert on Wednesday.

Despite drama earlier this month, the couple showed support for the "Sicko Mode" rapper at his Astroworld Tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. While at the show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to post videos of her and husband Kanye enjoying Travis' performance. Kim later shared a photo with Halsey who was there watching Travis perform. The "Without Me" singer's ex, G-Eazy, was also at the concert.

Kylie Jenner was in attendance to support her beau on Wednesday, posting video on social media of the duo getting a police escort to the concert venue.