Justin Bieber Jokes He Thought He Was Jaden Smith's Boyfriend

Don't be jealous, Justin Bieber.

In November, while onstage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the singer's longtime friend Jaden Smith famously professed his love to the event's founder, Tyler, the Creator, saying he was his "motherf--king boyfriend."

"Thought I was your boyfriend," Bieber commented on a photo Smith posted of himself on his Instagram page this week.

"@justinbieber You Know That You Are," Smith replied.

Bieber may have been directly responding to a comment left by, Noah Centineo, star of the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, who hours earlier wrote to Smith, "I love you."