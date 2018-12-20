Go Behind the Scenes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Epic Action Movie Promo

Where were you the day you found out Andy Samberg didn't actually jump off an exploding building and onto a helicopter in that recent Brooklyn Nine-Nine promo?

If you're anything like us, you were right here, right now, because we just found out that was all green screen (blue screen, whatever). What a sad day for us. You might as well also tell us Santa Claus isn't real and our Hogwarts letter is never coming!

In all seriousness, E! News has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how that epic promo was made, featuring stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Terry Crews showing off how it was done. Let's just say Amy, Rosa, and Terry actually only repelled about a foot, if that.

We're still impressed, obviously, because the final product looked extremely badass, and we personally think it would be a great recruitment video for the NYPD, despite what Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) thought.