The Tidelands Cast Reveals the Truth About Those Steamy Sex Scenes

There's no denying it: Tidelands is a very sexy show.

Netflix's first Australian original production follows the residents of small fishing village Orphelin Bay and their mysterious neighbours, a group of seductive half-Sirens called Tidelanders. It's often difficult to keep track of who's hooking up with who in the supernatural series—and most characters always find an excuse to take their shirts off.

"Orphelin Bay is very incestuous!" 21-year-old actress Madeleine Madden told E! News during the Sydney press tour. "I think throughout all of the raunchy scenes people are either power playing, or there's always some underlying subtext. The sexuality and sensuality is a mask for different things."

The Picnic at Hanging Rock star who plays Tidelander Violca, added with a laugh: "I'm a bit worried about my grandparents watching the show, to be honest!"