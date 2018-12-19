Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Pregnancy, Workout Changes and How She Kept Her Baby Bump a Secret

Kayla Itsines is about to be one fit mumma.

The Bikini Body Guide founder just announced she's 20 weeks pregnant with her and fiancé Tobi Pearce's first child.

"To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true," the Australian fitness trainer posted on Instagram alongside a pregnancy reveal video Dec. 20. "I know you ladies probably have 1 million questions ... but for now, let's celebrate this amazing moment together as we are adding one new #bbg member in May next year."

Speaking to E! News from her hometown of Adelaide, the 27-year-old filled us in on her pregnancy journey so far and what this means for her famed workouts.

First of all, congrats! How are you feeling?

I feel good! I'm at my Christmas party today, and I have a tight dress on, so it's all good. The perfect day for the announcement.

Talk us through your pregnancy journey. Was this planned?

It was definitely planned. It's something that we've always wanted, but obviously the business was so busy. And this year, it became an opportunity for us to have a baby, and we got pregnant relatively quickly, which was absolutely amazing. Tobi was over the moon. We sat and talked about it because obviously we haven't been pregnant before, so it was like, how long is this going to take? Could this be something that's really quick? It happened pretty straight away, so it's super exciting!