Danielle Maltby Details Heartbreaking Reality of Paul Calafiore Cheating Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby is still coping with her breakup from Paul Calafiore.

Six months after the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach alum confessed to cheating on his girlfriend with fellow reality TV star Cara Maria, Danielle has taken to Instagram with a candid message about Paul's impact on her emotional and physical wellbeing.

Danielle admitted to "really struggling" lately, adding, "I don't like to show all my vulnerability, because it gets taken advantage of along with my love and kindness. Most days I feel myself hardening since my relationship ended. I honestly believed I had found my person. He was everything to me."

She then recalled grieving the loss of her fiancé (who died from an apparent drug overdose in 2011), writing, "I've been in this place before, after my fiancé died and that life was taken from me. This is different. You're still here."