Danielle Maltby Details Heartbreaking Reality of Paul Calafiore Cheating Scandal

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 7:30 PM
Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby is still coping with her breakup from Paul Calafiore.
Six months after the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach alum confessed to cheating on his girlfriend with fellow reality TV star Cara Maria, Danielle has taken to Instagram with a candid message about Paul's impact on her emotional and physical wellbeing.
Danielle admitted to "really struggling" lately, adding, "I don't like to show all my vulnerability, because it gets taken advantage of along with my love and kindness. Most days I feel myself hardening since my relationship ended. I honestly believed I had found my person. He was everything to me."
She then recalled grieving the loss of her fiancé (who died from an apparent drug overdose in 2011), writing, "I've been in this place before, after my fiancé died and that life was taken from me. This is different. You're still here."
Danielle also revealed Paul's infidelity chipped away at her health. As she described, "The people that know and love me, see how much this has taken from me, especially physically. The 'revenge bod' I've tried to joke about isn't some new diet trend, it's because I've been physically sick from the anxiety, stress, grief and lies inflicted on me for months."
She then claimed Paul—who is still in a relationship with Cara—has continued to contact her and most recently "[begged Danielle] to unblock him because 'we are important in each other's lives.'"
Danielle Maltby/Instagram
"I made a lot of excuses trying to rationalize his behavior and I wasn't able to come to terms with the fact he was able to hurt me like this," she said. "I believe I was shown the person he wants to be but something is holding him back from it."
"Somewhere in his mind though, he has made himself believe that it's ok to continue to tell me he needs me, misses me, still loves me and wants to fix everything. Actions speak louder than words. Today, I can't explain today. I've just had enough..." Danielle concluded. "Some days are ok, some are really good and I had a great night last night, but today, my place is a mess and I can't get out of bed and honestly, I just hurt. I'm working on it though."
Paul has yet to comment on his ex-girlfriend's post. Just as Danielle shared her heartfelt testament with her followers, he posted a photo with Cara at Walt Disney World.
But when rumors of a hookup between Paul and Cara began circulating in June, he told E! News in a statement, "I am not proud of my actions these past weeks. I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven't earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself."
