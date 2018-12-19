Karl Stefanovic Leaving Today Show After 14 Years, Admits "Tough Time"

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karl Stefanovic

Don Arnold/WireImage

Karl Stefanovic will not be returning to the Today Show in 2019.

The 44-year-old host confirmed his exit in a statement on Dec. 19 and thanked viewers for "hanging in there".

"For the last 14 years I've co-hosted the best show on television. I can't thank Nine enough for the opportunity. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be good enough to host this grand show for so long," Stefanovic said. "Thanks to our viewers mostly, you are what matters most. It's been a tough time."

The Melbourne-based host, who is currently on honeymoon with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, added: "Thanks for hanging in there. I look forward to seeing you in another capacity at this great Network soon."

Stefanovic's departure follows Today's dramatic ratings decline (September 2018 marked the show's lowest ratings in 12 years), plus the public breakdown of his marriage of 21 years to journalist Cassandra Thorburn in 2017. In December 2018, he married 34-year-old shoe designer Yarbrough at a lavish ceremony in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Read

Karl Stefanovic Says Online Abuse Is “Difficult” for Jasmine Yarbrough

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Stefanovic's former Today co-host Lisa Wilkinson (who left the program in October 2017) paid tribute to the father-of-three.

"Wishing @karlstefanovic_ all the best," The Project host shared along with throwback pics. "Because when it was good, it was great... @thetodayshow."

Meanwhile, Today entertainment editor Richard Wilkins praised Stefanovic as a "fantastic, intuitive and intelligent journalist" during the show's Dec. 20 broadcast.

"Karl Stefanovic has been a co-host of this great show for 14 years and I've had the honour and pleasure, and pressure, sometimes of working alongside him almost every day over that time, and I can tell you from the heart that there is nobody who has worked harder for this show than Karl," Wilkins said. "There is no secret that the past year or so has been difficult times for Karl but I can say he has walked into the studio every morning with energy and passion bringing ideas to make the show bigger and better."

Stefanovic joined Today in 2005 and went on to win a Gold Logie in 2011.

Nine's Director of News and Current Affairs Darren Wick said the TV star "remains on contract with the network" and will continue hosting reality program This Time Next Year in 2019.

"Nine and Karl Stefanovic have agreed it is time for him to step off the Today Show," Wick said. "An announcement on the new line up and format of the Today Show will be made in the coming weeks."

Karl is not the only Stefanovic to leave Nine this week. On Dec. 19, his younger brother Peter Stefanovic (and husband of Today newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys) announced he would not continue as Weekend Today host after 15 years at the network. Today's executive producer Mark Calvert also stepped down from his position this month.

As for Jeffrey's role, Nine has assured fans she is remaining with the network, although speculation is mounting she may depart Today for a prime-time gig.

And while the Today lineup is still yet to be publicly finalised, Brenton Ragless—who is currently filling in while Karl is away—is tipped to become the new permanent co-host.

Read

Logies 2018: Dave Hughes Takes on Karl Stefanovic, Barnaby Joyce and More in Monologue

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , TV , Karl Stefanovic

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dove Cameron, Alicia Silverstone, Clueless, The Musical, Backstage

Dove Cameron and Alicia Silverstone Met and It's the Clueless Reunion of Our Dreams

Jason Kennedy, E! News

LOL! Jason Kennedy Did Giuliana Rancic's Makeup and It Turned Out Worse Than Anyone Expected

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Shutting Down Their Apps

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Is Officially Getting a Sequel

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Lil Xan Praises Noah Cyrus 3 Months After ''Sloppy'' Breakup

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Nick Jonas Celebrates Brother Kevin's Wedding Anniversary With a Bizarre Story About a Zit

Ariana Grande, Michael Rappaport

Michael Rapaport's Controversial Ariana Grande Comments Spark Major Backlash

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.