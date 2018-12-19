Karl Stefanovic Leaving Today Show After 14 Years, Admits "Tough Time"

Karl Stefanovic will not be returning to the Today Show in 2019.

The 44-year-old host confirmed his exit in a statement on Dec. 19 and thanked viewers for "hanging in there".

"For the last 14 years I've co-hosted the best show on television. I can't thank Nine enough for the opportunity. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be good enough to host this grand show for so long," Stefanovic said. "Thanks to our viewers mostly, you are what matters most. It's been a tough time."

The Melbourne-based host, who is currently on honeymoon with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, added: "Thanks for hanging in there. I look forward to seeing you in another capacity at this great Network soon."

Stefanovic's departure follows Today's dramatic ratings decline (September 2018 marked the show's lowest ratings in 12 years), plus the public breakdown of his marriage of 21 years to journalist Cassandra Thorburn in 2017. In December 2018, he married 34-year-old shoe designer Yarbrough at a lavish ceremony in San José del Cabo, Mexico.