Party Dresses Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 3:30 AM
Oh you like to party, do you?
Well, that's actually a good thing this time of year because your calendar is stacked with social events. You've probably said yes to most of them, but whatever will you wear? You can only get away with wearing the same LBD so many times, so you've got to have options. That's why we surfed the web and found a handful of festive options, all under $50.
We know, sounds too good to be true but trust: These deals are legit.
Article continues below
BUY IT: Metallic Surplice Pleated Mini Cami Sheath Dress, $40 at Express
Article continues below
BUY IT: Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress, $42 at Express
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: High Neck Illusion Skater Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Ruched Ribbed Knit Mini Dress, $25 at Nordstrom Rack
Article continues below
BUY IT: Estelle Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $47 at Nordstrom Rack
Article continues below
BUY IT: Annie Off-the-Shoulder Lace Detail Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: Dotted Velvet Cross Back Sheath Dress, $35 at Express
Article continues below
BUY IT: Ruched Mock Neck Long Sleeve Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack
Article continues below
Once a party girl, always a party girl.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
How Meghan Markle Overcame Haters, Family Feuds and Rivalry Rumors to Emerge as One of 2018's Biggest Winners
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?