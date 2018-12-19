Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle may be taking fashion advice from Kate Middleton.
Now that the American-born philanthropist is a royal, she has to be very strategic about what she wears. Sure, she may be a globe-trotting trendsetter and fashion icon that any brand would be happy to have as an ambassador, however, per royal regulations, she has to purchase many of her looks or receive approval from the castle on gifts. Thus with her large number of appearances, like the Duchess of Cambridge, she's dipping back into her wardrobe to pull out stunning garments that's she worn before.
Honestly, can you blame her? Meghan's wardrobe is filled with stunning looks.
Today, we spotted the Duchess of Sussex wearing three items that we've seen before. For the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace, she wore an Erdem dress with the Gillian Anderson for Winsor London Navy Coat and the Cartier earrings she wore at her wedding.
The Erdem Davina Silk Organza Dress features a high neckline and sheer, navy blue fabric with green and yellow flowers. It's a mid-length dress with a skirt that covers her growing baby bump, despite the fact that it's not a maternity dress. It's the perfect look for this occasion—modest, somewhat festive and incredibly chic.
We've seen it before. In 2016, Meghan wore the dress on The Today Show, where she talked about the latest fashion trends. Watch her interview here!