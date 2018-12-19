Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

Paramount Television
Cindy Williams will miss her longtime sidekick.
The actress, best known for her long-running role alongside Penny Marshall on Laverne & Shirley, paid a touching public tribute to her late co-star this week after Marshall's passing.
"What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone—one in a million," she told Today in a statement. "Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can't describe how I'll miss her."
That fun began in the mid-1970s when the two actress originated their iconic roles together on Happy Days. They subsequently scored their own ABC spin-off, which went on to be a great success with several Golden Globe nominations.
While Williams left the show during production for what was ultimately the eighth and final season, the women remained "all-time great" friends.
"I'm there for her whenever she needs me," Marshall said in an interview. "You have a history with each other. It's like family...It's very unique. She's like a witness to my life," Williams added of their relationship.
Marshall passed away "peacefully" on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home following complications from diabetes. The multi-talented star was 75 years old. "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the star's family told E! News in a statement.
Many more celebrity tributes poured out online on Tuesday, including one from Marshall's Big star, Tom Hanks. "Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot!" the actor tweeted. "Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx."
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.