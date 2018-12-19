Aladdin First Look: See Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aladdin, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud

Disney/Entertainment Weekly

When the teaser trailer for Walt Disney Pictures' Aladdin debuted in October, fans got a first look at Mena Massoud as the titular street rat. The sneak peek showed him entering the Cave of Wonders and finding a magical lamp—moments before he'd finally meet Genie (Will Smith).

At the time, fans didn't get to see Genie—or Naomi Scott's Princess Jasmine.

After months of anticipation, their wishes were finally granted this morning, as the acting trio appears on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's Dec. 28, 2018/Jan. 4, 2019 issue. Smith, in particular, had big shoes to fill, as the late Robin Williams originated the role when the animated film was released in 1992. "Whenever you're doing things that are iconic, it's always terrifying," he admits. "The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn't leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character." But, as director Guy Ritchie explains, "The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it's essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it's a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on."

Since Williams "infused the character with a timeless version of himself," Smith decided to follow suit. "I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete." And so, his take on the character will pull from his oeuvre. "I think it'll stand out as unique even in the Disney world," Smith says. "There hasn't been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history."

Photos

Animated Disney vs. Live-Action Disney

Ritchie is still working out the special effects for Genie, so the image fans see on the magazine's cover likely won't be what they see onscreen. "I wanted a muscular 1970s dad," the director says. "He was big enough to feel like a force—not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories, but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room."

Massoud and Scott won their roles after an exhaustive global casting call. But even after they were hired, they had to work overtime to do their characters justice. "The singing and dancing I had to really train and put in time for," the actor explains, "as I'm predominantly an actor first."

For the live-action remake (hitting theaters May 24, 2019), Ritchie wanted to ensure Jasmine was "a more rounded character and maybe not being such a stereotype of the time." It's a sentiment Scott, a lifelong fan of the original, appreciated. "Jasmine's main objective at the beginning is to really protect her people and to do right by them," she says. "She definitely isn't a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression..."

Rest assured, Ritchie has plenty of surprises in store.

"When you think timeless Disney classic, you're not really thinking Guy Ritchie," Smith says of the bold director. "But he brings a beautiful edge to the look and feel and imagining of Aladdin."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Will Smith , Disney , Movies , Magazines , Entertainment Weekly , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings

I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sia

Jennifer Lopez Joins Kim Kardashian and Sia for the Movie Night of Your Dreams

Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Elevator Riders and Get the Best Reactions

Karen Dotrice Opens Up About Her Mary Poppins Returns Cameo: "It Was an Honor"

Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams

Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Condense 22 Musicals Into 1

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.