I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 9:00 AM
Some pretty big moments are coming up on I Am Jazz season five.
The TLC series returns in just a couple of weeks and finds transgender teen Jazz Jennings preparing for her gender confirmation surgery, but also excitedly dealing with kissing a cute boy and a TV interview that was not what she thought it was.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the season with the above supertease, which shows that there might be more complications during and leading up to the surgery than anyone was hoping for. Jazz says that surgeons haven't figured out yet what approach they're taking, and the doctors refer to her surgery as "experimental" and "the most difficult case" they've encountered.
Plus, she's got multiple people, including a psychic, telling her she's not quite ready, so none of this is going to be easy.
Aside from the surgery and the life changes that come with it, the upcoming season will also find Jazz celebrating her 18th birthday and going to her first prom while also "continuing to navigate life's ups and downs alongside her close-knit and supportive family." Plus, you know, all that kissing she's doing with a guy named Amir.
I Am Jazz premieres Tuesday, January 1 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
