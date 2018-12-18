NBC Pulls Major 2018 Wins With Manifest, This Is Us, The Voice and The Good Place

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 5:44 PM
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
NBC is heading out of 2018 on a high note.
The network led the fourth quarter of the year in the 18-49 demo for the seventh year in a row, thanks to some help from number one primetime show Sunday Night Football, number one entertainment series This Is Us, the top two new series of the season, Manifest and New Amsterdam, and the most watched alternative series, The Voice.
Digitally, The Good Place is leading the pack, with a 38% increase over last year for non-linear ratings. The Good Place and Superstore make up for more than a third of "live plus seven day plus digital" non-linear ratings for the network.
In terms of total viewers, Manifest has gained the most in live + seven day ratings, growing by over 6.7 million viewers, followed by This Is Us and New Amsterdam.
NBC
For the first time since 1999, NBC is poised to not only be number one in the 18-49 demo, but to also possibly take over the number one spot in terms of total viewers for the calendar year, breaking a nine year winning streak for CBS. Currently, for the season, NBC trails CBS by just 64,000 viewers, the narrowest gap between the top two spots in 19 years.
It's been a good year for the Peacock network, and 2019 doesn't look so bad either.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
