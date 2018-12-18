A Queer As Folk Reboot Is In the Works at Bravo

A Queer As Folk reboot is in development at Bravo, but not in the way you might be thinking.

Before it debuted in 2000 on Showtime in the U.S., the show originally was developed by Russell T. Davies in the UK, and it starred Charlie Hunnam, Aiden Gillen, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. It ran for 10 episodes from 1999 to 2000. Davies is on board for the new version, which will be a modern take on the original British series, E! News has confirmed. Variety originally broke the news.

The reboot will follow a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy, and while it will be all new characters, we can only hope some of its original stars might make an appearance.

Charlie Hunnam obviously went on to star as Jax in Sons of Anarchy, but as recently as 2017, he was calling for a reunion of the Queer As Folk cast.

"I'd be game for a reunion. It's a long time ago, I'm an old b------- now—that was 20 years ago," he told The Sun.