Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch Officially Moves to Canada for Kevin Wendt

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Instagram

Astrid Loch, will you accept this rose  house key?

The Bachelor in Paradise star announced on Tuesday that she was officially packing her bags and moving across the border to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Kevin Wendt. Pretty cute, eh?

Loch posted a photo on Instagram that showed her closing a storage box (also called a POD) and opening a new chapter in her life with her firefighter beau. "This summer I took a chance, quit my job, and packed up my apartment," she wrote. "6 months later this PODS storage box and I are getting shipped to Canada. Hope you're ready for me and all my stuff @kevin.c.wendt."

Another picture in her Instagram Story showed Loch making a face with what looked like a chair or desk in the back seat. She captioned it, "Current situation... @kevin.c.wendt told me I needed to downsize."

Photos

Bachelor's 2018 Love Connections

Loch has apparently been spending an abundant amount of time in Toronto. They both share lots of cute photos on Instagram of the two of them together doing various couple-y things, including buying a Christmas tree and attending hockey games.

Moving in together seemed like the next logical step, especially after their families met for the first time in November at an event in Toronto. Their rep confirmed at the event that Loch would be relocating in the spring.

The couple first connected on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which was a season filled with makeups, breakups and lots of drinks. At one point in the show, there were teasers that they could be heading for a split, but they proved fans wrong and emerged as one of the strongest couples in Paradise and Bachelor Nation as a whole.

Wendt became a hero of sorts during the most recent season of Paradise because he spoke openly and at length about going to therapy and his personal struggles with anxiety. "We all have issues we battle with daily," he tweeted on Aug. 27. Fans praised him for not fearing any taboos associated with talking about mental health and called him courageous, "a sweetheart" and "one of the new normal guys on the show." 

Loch vied for Nick Viall's heart on his season of The Bachelor and Wendt rose to more Bachelor Nation fame during his appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games. He and Ashley Iaconetti were an item on the show, but then split in March.

Congratulations on the big step, Astrid and Kevin!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queer As Folk UK

A Queer As Folk Reboot Is In the Works at Bravo

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

Gregg Sulkin Takes Jason Kennedy Axe Throwing

Jax Taylor Proudly Shows Off His 42-Pound Weight Loss

Ranking Celebrity Couples From Frosty to Steamy

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Renewed at Netflix Through Season 4

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.