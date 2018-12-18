Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch Officially Moves to Canada for Kevin Wendt

Moving in together seemed like the next logical step, especially after their families met for the first time in November at an event in Toronto. Their rep confirmed at the event that Loch would be relocating in the spring.

The couple first connected on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which was a season filled with makeups, breakups and lots of drinks. At one point in the show, there were teasers that they could be heading for a split, but they proved fans wrong and emerged as one of the strongest couples in Paradise and Bachelor Nation as a whole.

Wendt became a hero of sorts during the most recent season of Paradise because he spoke openly and at length about going to therapy and his personal struggles with anxiety. "We all have issues we battle with daily," he tweeted on Aug. 27. Fans praised him for not fearing any taboos associated with talking about mental health and called him courageous, "a sweetheart" and "one of the new normal guys on the show."

Loch vied for Nick Viall's heart on his season of The Bachelor and Wendt rose to more Bachelor Nation fame during his appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games. He and Ashley Iaconetti were an item on the show, but then split in March.