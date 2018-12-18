Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Can't Agree Over Who Made the First Move

  By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 1:46 PM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, The Hollywood Reporter, cover, December 2018

Andrew Hetherington/The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski see eye to eye on most subjects—except for one.

The couple talked to The Hollywood Reporter in a joint interview and discussed their careers, marriage and working together for the first time. When it comes to their relationship, Krasinski and Blunt are all about supporting each other while also remaining independent.

They worked together for the first time on the potential Oscar contender A Quiet Place, but the former Office star was worried his wife would only take the part he apparently secretly wrote for her out of obligation. Once she read the script, though, Blunt knew it was the role for her. "I couldn't imagine the thought of letting someone else play the part," she explained.

Ecstatic is an understatement for how Krasinski felt when Blunt gave the green light. "It was like she was proposing to me. It was one of the greatest moments in my career," he said.

Photos

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

Speaking of proposing, neither star can fully agree on who made the first move on the other when they first met.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, The Hollywood Reporter, cover, December 2018

Andrew Hetherington/The Hollywood Reporter

One thing is certain: the Mary Poppins Returns star and Krasinski met at a restaurant in 2008. Krasinski was dining with his pal Justin Theroux and a mutual friend introduced them to each other. Talk about a meet-cute!

Blunt said it was "probably me" in terms of asking her now-husband out first, but the Jack Ryan actor disagrees. "Yeah, right," he rebuffed. 

The 35-year-old actress again argued, "I think it was me," but Krasinski once again denied the claims. "No. It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date."

Although they can't reach a consensus on who made the move, they do both remember that they went to Krasinski's West Hollywood apartment and had pizza.

In terms of their respective acting careers, both Krasinski and Blunt embrace "having a very full life outside of the other one."

Family time is also a central tenet in their relationship. According to THR, the 39-year-old actor flew to London every weekend while he was in Montreal working on the first season of Jack Ryan. "When I got there, I was so destroyed from time zones and not sleeping and all that and was so excited to see my kids, it didn't matter I had no sleep," he told the publication. "There was nothing from Emily but love and support."

In March, Blunt shared some tips with E! News about how she keeps her marriage to Krasinski so strong. "We really trust each other. We're very honest with each other," she explained. "We sort of have a short hand and secret language that ultimately is gonna work for us."

Read THR's full cover story with Krasinski and Blunt here.

