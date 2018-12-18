Here's Why Meghan Markle's Instagram Mysteriously Reactivated

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Meghan Markle won't be returning to Instagram anytime soon.
Royal watchers were given a delightful surprise when they hopped on their Instagram timeline to find the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account had seemingly been reactivated overnight. For a few hours, fans of the American actress were once again able to get a glimpse into the luxurious life of the former Instagram influencer. Photos that she took with her dogs, trips to London and so much more was thoroughly documented on the profile that had amassed over three million followers.
However, the account was reportedly missing key photos from the time period when she started dating Prince Harry. According to The Daily Mail, the newly-activated account showed that the last photo the Suits star shared was a collage of fans who read her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. That was in April 2016. But, people who followed the star prior to the account's deletion clearly recalled the Duchess had been sharing photos up until it was revealed she and Harry were a couple. So, fans speculate the pics were deleted or archived at some point.
While most people were overjoyed by the sudden change of heart, some were baffled by Meghan's choice to return to the social media app since she is now a royal. However, royal reporter Omid Scobie had a simple explanation that surely put a damper on the excitement. He revealed that the account was not reactivated voluntarily, but was the result of a "system glitch" on the app.
Meghan personally chose to shut down her personal account in January of this year, soon after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. In a January statement from Kensington Palace, it was explained that Meghan "has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them." Some people believe that it was due to royal protocol that she ditched the account, however, Scobie clarified in a tweet that "no one's not allowed" to use social media in the royal family.
"It was always her decision," Scobie stated.
Unfortunately, Meghan won't be returning to Instagram in time to start documenting her first pregnancy, but fans can still look to the Kensington Palace Instagram for cute photos of Meghan and Harry. Today, they shared a photo of Meghan visiting The Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, where she participated in some arts and crafts.
