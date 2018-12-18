Penny Marshall Dead at 75: Rosie O'Donnell, Rob Reiner and More Pay Tribute

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Penny Marshall has passed away at the age of 75.
E! News has learned that the Laverne & Shirley star died "peacefully" on Monday night, Dec. 17, due to complications from diabetes. "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the actress and director's family told E! News in a statement.
After news of her death broke on Tuesday, many of Marshall's friends and fans began to mourn her death. Marshall's ex-husband, actor and director Rob Reiner, took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news.
"So sad about Penny," Reiner, who was married to Marshall for 10 years from 1971 to 1981, tweeted.
"I loved Penny. I grew up with her," Reiner went on to tell his social media followers. "She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."
"simply heartbroken #ripPENNY," Rosie O'Donnell tweeted Tuesday along with a 1996 Kmart TV Commercial she did with her friend.
O'Donnell also tells E! News in a statement, "I am absolutely heartbroken."
"I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me," actor Vincent D'Onofrio tweeted Tuesday. "She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends."
"Sad to hear of Penny Marshall's passing," Billy Crystal tweeted. "a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend."
"Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930's, given to me by Penny Marshall. Hadn't seen it in years. Then today's news..." Russell Crowe tweeted. "Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP."
"Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers," Olivia Munn tweeted. "Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. Rest in love, PM."
The Major League Baseball Twitter account shared photos of Marshall, writing, "We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of 'A League of Their Own.'"
"This one really hit me hard," Regina King wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Marshall. "One of the best to ever do it. From the Boogie Down but always repped LA too #clipperlover Thank you Penny for blazing trails and sharing your talents. You will be missed but forever loved."
Kathy Griffin shared a photo with Marshall along with a message, telling her Twitter followers, "Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend."
Our thoughts are with Marshall's family during this difficult time.