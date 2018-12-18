Sandra Bullock's Kids Are Getting "3 Small Gifts" for Christmas

Sandra also talked to Hoda Kotb about bringing her two children to the set of her upcoming thriller Bird Box (premiering Dec. 21 on Netflix). "Lou was very interested in what everyone's worst fear was. Like, he would go around to the actors saying, 'Well, what is your worst fear?' Like, he knew what mine was. Mine was anything happening to them. You know, and I said, 'I'm not going to tell you how dark I go.' But I said, 'Anything that happens to you.' I think the worst thoughts all day. They know I worry all the time," the single mom revealed. "All the time. 24/7."

In the post-apocalyptic film, Sandra's character blindfolds herself and her two children as she guides them through the woods to avoid an invisible, supernatural entity that leads its victims to commit suicide. "If you look, it will cause you to experience your greatest fear," she said, pointing out that it's "a metaphor for motherhood" and "what's going on socially in the world."

The actress doesn't like "scary" movies, but she was drawn to the script from the get-go. "Oddly, this came about when my kids said, 'Why don't you make something for us?'" the Oscar winner said, laughing. "I now realize they were talking about animated or Marvel. But, when I read it..."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)