Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim Over Claim Chicago West Isn't Her Biological Child

Khloe Kardashian is standing up for her sister.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to respond to a comment about Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago West, who she and husband Kanye West welcomed almost a year ago via a surrogate. On Sunday, Kim shared a childhood photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Baby K."

In response, Kylie Jenner commented, "Omg Chicago," indicating that she thinks the mother-daughter duo look alike. But one social media user didn't agree with Kylie's comment, writing that Chicago "would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother."