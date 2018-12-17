Looks for Less: Celeb-Inspired New Year’s Eve Trends

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 4:00 PM
No matter what your New Year's plans are, your outfit is key.
Maybe you and your new boo are jetting off for a romantic getaway, or maybe your bestie is throwing a super low-key apartment party.
Regardless of where you'll be, you'll want to wear something that says 2019, I see you. After all, this is the outfit you'll be ending 2018 in and beginning the new year in, so it makes sense that it should feel a little extra. And what better way to bring it than with celeb-inspired trends? Glitzy knee-high boots? Yes please. Same goes for glittery dresses, metallic platforms and festive fringe clutches. To shop these and other celeb looks for less, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: ZARA BLAZER WITHOUT LAPELS DETAILS, $70 at Zara; ZARA RUFFLED WAIST PANTS DETAILS, $50 at Zara
BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN CRUSHING RHINESTONES, $300 at Steve Madden
BUY IT: CHINESE LAUNDRY Theresa Platform Sandal, $70 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Miss Selfridge Sequin Bandeau Top in Silver, $29 at Asos
BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Harlequin Embellished Block Heeled Sandals, $79
BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Beaded Fringe Grab Handle Clutch Bag, $45
BUY IT: Warehouse x Ashish Sequin Leggings in Red, $72 at Asos
BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Embellished Sequin Plunge Midi Dress with Tulle Pephem, $95 at Asos
BUY IT: ASOS EDITION Drape Side Wrap Top in Satin, $103 at Asos
BUY IT: by the way MANDI CROSSBACK MIDI DRESS, $62 at Revolve
BUY IT: Lulus Own the Night Strapless Maxi Dress, $72 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: JEWEL BADGLEY MISCHKA Cook Block Heel Glitter Sandal, $88 at Nordstrom
2019, we are so ready for you.
