Armie Hammer Dishes on His Daughter's Role in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Armie Hammer's daughter was a flower girl in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding!

That's right, Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chamber's 4-year-old daughter, Harper Hammer, played a major role in the couple's recent festivities. While Hammer was unable to go to the wedding ceremonies in India, Chambers, who is close pals with Chopra, took a mother-daughter trip with Harper. In fact, the trip was even more special because the wedding weekend landed on Harper's 4th birthday.

"She loved it," Hammer told E! News at the premiere of his latest film, On the Basis of Sex, in New York City on Sunday. "She told everyone at her school…everyone was like, 'What are you doing for your birthday?' She's like, 'I'm going to India.' And everyone's like, 'Yeah, OK. What are you really doing?' But, she went to India. So, yeah, they had a great time."