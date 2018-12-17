Octomom 10 Years Later: Nadya Suleman Says She "Never Wanted the Attention"

It's been almost 10 years since Nadya Suleman—who now goes by Natalie—gave birth to octuplets.

After welcoming her octuplets in Jan. 2009, Suleman was dubbed "Octomom" and was thrust into the spotlight when the world caught wind of her story. In the years following the birth of her octuplets, Suleman appeared on TV and even made an adult film. In recent years, however, we haven't heard much from the Suleman family, so how is everyone doing today?

In a profile for the New York Times, published over the weekend, Suleman—who has 14 children in total, six prior to her octuplets—opened up about life today and reflected back on the person she was during the intense media spotlight.