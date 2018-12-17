Ashley Graham Bruised After Backstage Fall at Miss Universe 2018

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Graham

FOX via Getty Images

Ouch!

Ashley Graham suffered an injury while co-hosting the 2018 Miss Universe competition on Sunday. The supermodel was doing a quick change backstage at the pageant in Bangkok, Thailand when she fell down the stairs!

"OK, so I'm doing some quick ass changes you guys, and then, of course, I fell down the stairs and I got the medics on me," Graham shared with her fans on Instagram Story Sunday, showing video footage of her shin injury. "I'm OK! But I just wanted to let you guys know what I'm doing...going really fast."

In another Instagram Story video, Graham told her followers, "It actually looks worse than it feels, except for it is throbbing a bit."

Read

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray Is Crowned Miss Universe 2018

Despite her injury, Graham was able to finish her hosting duties at the show.

Ashley Graham

Instagram

After the competition was over, doctors paid Graham a visit to help treat her injury.

"Show's over, but the doctors came to the rescue!" Graham shared along with video of her shin being treated. "Oh, it stings! But, it's worth it!"

Amid her leg treatments, Graham congratulated the winner of the competition, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray.

"Congratulations Philippines!" Graham told Gray via Instagram Story video. "You're so beautiful and you deserve the crown."

You can learn more about the new Miss Universe HERE!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Injury And Illness , Apple News , Top Stories , Miss USA

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alexa & Katie

Alexa & Katie Returns For Season 2 With New Joy-Filled Trailer

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Taking a Break From "Toxic" Twitter Trolls

Will Ferrell, Elf

Son of a Nutcracker! Vote for the Elf Quote That's Your Holiday Mantra Every Year

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood Defends Herself With Class (and a Lil' Country Sass)

Snooki, Roger Mathews, Jenni Farley

Roger Mathews Fires Back at Snooki After She Defends JWoww

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Silences Dax Shepard Affair Rumors With a Big Kiss

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.