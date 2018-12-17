Alexa & Katie Returns For Season 2 With New Joy-Filled Trailer

The two halves of the greatest sandwich in history are back!

E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two trailer for Alexa & Katie, and things look pretty sunny for the girls this time around, especially with Alexa's (Paris Berelc) health "looking good." But as she says, "things don't always go as planned."

Katie's (Isabel May) got a big opportunity she might not be able to take, Alexa's apparently having some time/people management issues, and there are cute boys everywhere, but the girls have got each other and that's all that really matters.