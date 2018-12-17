Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 7:42 AM
Andy Cohen is spilling his own tea on Watch What Happens Live!
During Sunday night's episode, the host dished out some dirt with his two guests, famous friend Anderson Cooper and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey. With Bailey as host, he and Cooper played "One, Two, AC," in which they had to both answer the same question about each other and shout out the answer simultaneously.
The most headline-inciting answer came when Bailey asked, "What's the one thing people don't know about the two of you?"
"That we're eskimo brothers," Cohen replied without hesitation. Cooper, on the other hand, looked a bit flustered.
"I don't even know if that's true," he said.
"It's true. It's true. We just found this out a few weeks ago," he assured his pal, who shushed Cohen, laughed and urged the conversation to end.
"He's really blushing!" Cohen said of the CNN host.
As for the terminology, the host noted, "You gotta look it up on Urban Dictionary. I can't say it on the show." Typically, the term is used for two men who have had sex with the same person.
The game got even more NSFW when Bailey asked, "Who probably watched porn more recently?"
The two men agreed: Andy.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
