Roger Mathews Fires Back at Snooki After She Defends JWoww

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 7:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Roger Mathews had some choice words for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi this weekend after she fiercely defended Jenni "JWoww" Farley over the couple's public dispute.

According to an Instagram exchange captured by a fan account, Roger made vague accusations against Snooki after a social media user claimed "Snooki should just shut up and stay out of it." 

"Nicole has never spent a single night in our home in 8 years," he allegedly wrote, per the captured comment. "You will see the truth come out in the end. Nicole has many [skeletons] in her closet. Many. I have none in mine and will own every aspect of my life. Good and bad. She should stay out of matters that do not concern her."

The drama started on Friday after police visited Roger and JWoww's home in response to a "civil matter." The Jersey Shore star's ex was served with a temporary restraining order and transported to another location. No arrests were made.

Read

What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

Shortly afterwards, Roger, who shares two children with JWoww, posted a series of videos about the drama on Instagram, including one of him riding in the back of a police car. In the posts, he claimed he and JWoww got into a "disagreement" over her leaving for work after allegedly promising to spend the day with their daughter, who had the flu. He said JWoww then said she was calling the police; however, he claimed he did so himself because "I knew she would make some sort of false police report." He claimed the officers responded but came back again later that evening—this time to notify him of the restraining order and escort him out of the house.

"I'm not allowed to speak to my children. I'm not allowed to go get clothes. I'm not allowed to step foot in the house that I've lived in for eight years," he said in one of the posts. "I miss my kids, man. It's just wrong. It's wrong."

JWoww's team later issued a statement on Instagram claiming "certain events transpired" that "lead Jenni to involve authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests and the best interests of her children." The statement also claimed that "any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light."

Snooki also came to her co-star's defense by posting a video of what appeared to be surveillance footage of JWoww talking to authorities at her house and saying Roger's "not a bad dad."

 

"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her," Snooki wrote in part of the caption. "She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard to. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother. She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see. Her character is being tarnished and I'm here to show what's really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU'RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that's being told. Stop attacking her."

She later updated the caption and insisted Jenni's "intentions were to never keep the kids from Roger." She also claimed the reality star "doesn't leave her children for months on end like depicted from him" and that Jenni "is NOT the person Roger is painting her to be."

In addition, Snooki fired back at several social media users who seemed to side with Roger over JWoww.

"My business is my sister, and when I see her hurt and being bullied on social media with lies, my ass is ALL UP IN THIS BUSINESS," she wrote in response to one commenter who told her to "mind her business."

The drama took place just a few months after JWoww filed for divorce from Roger. While her ex vowed to "win her back," it doesn't look like they'll be reconciling anytime soon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Snooki , JWoww , Celeb Drama , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lili Reinhardt, Riverdale

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Taking a Break From "Toxic" Twitter Trolls

Will Ferrell, Elf

Son of a Nutcracker! Vote for the Elf Quote That's Your Holiday Mantra Every Year

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood Defends Herself With Class (and a Lil' Country Sass)

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Silences Dax Shepard Affair Rumors With a Big Kiss

Mary Poppins Returns, The Devil Wears Prada, A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Best Roles Prove She's Practically Perfect in Every Way

Thomas Markle, Good Morning Britain

Meghan Markle's Dad Calls Her "Controlling" in Tell-All TV Interview

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.