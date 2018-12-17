Roger Mathews Fires Back at Snooki After She Defends JWoww

"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her," Snooki wrote in part of the caption. "She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard to. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother. She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see. Her character is being tarnished and I'm here to show what's really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU'RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that's being told. Stop attacking her."

She later updated the caption and insisted Jenni's "intentions were to never keep the kids from Roger." She also claimed the reality star "doesn't leave her children for months on end like depicted from him" and that Jenni "is NOT the person Roger is painting her to be."

In addition, Snooki fired back at several social media users who seemed to side with Roger over JWoww.

"My business is my sister, and when I see her hurt and being bullied on social media with lies, my ass is ALL UP IN THIS BUSINESS," she wrote in response to one commenter who told her to "mind her business."