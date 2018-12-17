Jerry O'Connell Says It "Would Be an Honor" to Become Hoda Kotb's Today Co-Host

The search is on for Hoda Kotb's next co-host!

Just last week, Kathie Lee Gifford announced she would be leaving the Today show after 11 years to focus on other projects near and dear to her heart.

And while the morning show vet won't be officially departing until April, many were quick to speculate as to who could become Hoda's new partner-in-crime in a matter of months.

One name floating around is Jerry O'Connell! After co-hosting and visiting the fourth hour on several occasions, it's clear he appreciates the show. Could it happen?

"Officially, I have not heard anything. I love that format. I love Hoda," Jerry shared with E! News exclusively this weekend at WeHoliday inside WeVillage Los Angeles. "Hoda is an infectious, beautiful soul. It's such a exciting time in her life. It would be an honor for anyone who gets to be there with her."