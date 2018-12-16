Luka Sabbat Attends Mason Disick's Party as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Saudi Arabia

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luka Sabbat, Scott Disick

Roy Rochlin/2018 Getty Images; Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Mason Disick rang in his 9th birthday surrounded by family, friends and epic decorations at his Fortnite-themed party on Saturday night. Per Kardashian tradition, his mom Kourtney Kardashian had over-the-top decorations—including large screens where kids could play the beloved video game—as well as food buffets filled with seemingly endless sweet and savory goodies.

One attendee who looked like he was having a blast with the birthday boy was Luka Sabbat, the 21-year-old Grown-ish actor who Kourtney has been casually seeing over the past few months. A video taken on Kourtney's Instagram Story showed Luka and Mason hitting giant pinatas that just started spilling out some candy and other confetti.

Luka turned 21 a few weeks ago and Kourtney was there to help him celebrate the big day. A source told E! News earlier that she "doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship" and that she's "not overthinking it."

Read

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's Complicated Relationship

While Mason's party was underway, the birthday boy's dad, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were halfway around the world in Saudi Arabia. But don't think for a moment that Mason and his brother Reign Disick's birthdays were forgotten. 

On Friday, Scott posted a beautiful photo of the two brothers on a boat and wrote, "Happy birthday my loves!"

Both Scott and Sofia shared a number of photos from their brief time in the Middle East. They apparently rode ATVs with Miguel, his wife Nazanin Mandi and others. Unsurprisingly, they all looked like royalty and extremely fashionable while doing it. According to Sofia's Instagram Story, the two of them are now in London.

A source recently told E! News what the dynamics are like between Kourtney, Scott and Sofia. "Kourtney has accepted the dynamic of Sofia being Scott's serious girlfriend, but isn't interested in having a close relationship with her. Kourtney is only interested in co-parenting with Scott and their dynamic with the kids," the insider explained. "Kourtney likes to do activities with the kids with Scott only and doesn't usually love to have Sofia around. She is fine now with Sofia being with the kids when she is with Scott, but doesn't feel they need to all do group things together."

The insider added that the parents "have a great relationship right now," which was evident in their family-oriented Thanksgiving celebration.

Take a look at the photos below for some moments from Mason's birthday party.

Mason Disick, Birthday Party

Instagram

Birthday boys

Mason and Reign blew out the candles on the birthday cake together.

Kris Jenner, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Taking in the sights

Kris Jenner took photos and videos on the dance floor at her grandson's birthday party.

Mason Disick, Fornite, Birthday Party

Instagram

Decorations galore

Fortnite decorations adorned the entrance and all over the party.

Article continues below

Mason Disick, Fornite, Birthday Party

Instagram

Shine bright

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the dance floor at the party.

Kris Jenner, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

In Burberry at the Birthday

Kris rocked a Burberry coat and hat.

True Thompson, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

True's First Fortnite

True Thompson smiled as she made her way around the festivities with her mom.

Article continues below

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Turn the music up

Lucky guests enjoyed a live DJ who helped get the dance party started.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Anyone up for a game?

People could play the video game on giant screens in the backyard.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

The other birthday boy

Reign Disick, who shares the same birthday as his brother, took in the sights.

Article continues below

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Cake time!

Mason and his friends enjoyed a delicious-looking two-tiered Hansen's cake.

Happy belated, Mason and Reign!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mason Disick , Scott Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Sofia Richie , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Offset Responds After Cardi B Rejects His Grand Gesture to Take Him Back

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Says He "Crossed the Line" After Cheating Allegations

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss USA

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Reveals Advice She Got From Olivia Culpo for Miss Universe

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Firework display

Samantha Markle Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over Christmas Card

Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Drama With Kanye West

Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.