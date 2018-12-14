Remy Ma Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 5:34 PM

Remy Ma, 2018 BET Awards

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Remy Ma is officially a mama!

The rapper announced the birth of her and husband Papoose's first child together via Instagram on Friday evening. And drumroll, please... it's a girl! 

"The Golden Child is here!!!" Remy captioned her announcement. "Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the the happiest wife in the planet. #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute." 

Just hours before their bundle of joy's arrival, Papoose told his social media followers that Remy was experiencing a "tough labor." He asked fans for their prayers, writing, "My wife is still fighting through it. She's a warrior!"

The hip-hop stars announced Remy's pregnancy during their vow renewal ceremony this past July. A year prior, Remy had revealed she suffered a miscarriage, a devastating experience she documented on Love & Hip Hop

Both Remy and Papoose have children from previous relationships. The "All the Way Up" songstress has an 18-year-old son named Jayson while Papoose has three kids of his own. 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

In March 2016, the couple formally tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony. Less than two years before, Remy completed a 6-year prison sentence for shooting a female acquaintance outside a New York City nightclub. 

And throughout her road to baby, the 38-year-old kept fans up to date with endless baby bump photos. 

"Almost done baking," she captioned one snapshot days before going into labor. 

Congratulations to Remy and Papoose! 

