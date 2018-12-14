EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's "Low-Key" Birthday Party With Chris Pratt

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 1:59 PM

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Chris Pratt has been thoroughly welcomed into Katherine Schwarzenegger's family, who celebrated her birthday with both of them.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger began dating this summer. Last month, they spent Thanksgiving with Katherine's mom and siblings and also went on a double date with Katherine's dad and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan. Katherine turned 29 this week and had a "low key" birthday celebration with Chris and her family, a source told E! News.

"Everyone met up at Maria Shriver's house in Brentwood for a dinner party and birthday cake," the source said. "Katherine had a few friends over along with her siblings and Chris. They are all very close and tight knit."

"Chris is treated like one of the family and they all love being together," the source said. "He gets along with her brothers and of course her mom. They all really think the world of him. He makes Katherine incredibly happy and everyone is excited about them and their future as a couple."

 

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

Throughout their relationship, Chris and Katherine have occasionally spent time with each other's families, including his and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack.

On Katherine's birthday, Chris shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her.

"Happy Birthday Chief!" he captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care." 

