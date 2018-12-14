Snooki Speaks Out in Defense of JWoww Amid Roger Mathews' Rants

Snooki is coming to the defense of her pal, Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Early Friday morning, police were dispatched to JWoww and Roger Mathews' home, where Roger was served a temporary restraining order. "At approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, December 14th, 2018 police were dispatched to the home of Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews for a civil matter," Toms River PIO confirms to E! News. "Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location."

No arrests were made.

Shortly after, Roger, who shares two children with JWoww, posted a series of videos on Instagram, including a few from the back of a police car.

"My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she's leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter she'd be hanging out with her all day...my daughter has the flu," Roger said in the first video, adding that a "disagreement ensued" and JWoww said she was "calling the police."