So Casual! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Makes the Royals Look More Relatable Than Ever

Matt Porteous/PA Wire
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 4:00 AM
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading some holiday cheer this year.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are both age 36, "are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday. "The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows the Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall."
(Amner Hall, in Norfolk, is where the Cambridges call home.)
Prince Louis, 7 months, is nestled in his mother's lap, while Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, lean on their father while balancing on a tree branch. (Royal admirers will no doubt recognize Charlotte's hand-me-down sweater, last seen in a portrait with her baby brother.) The photograph appears "on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year," the palace said.
This marks the Cambridges' first holiday card as a family of five, as Louis was born in April. They were pictured all together for the first time in July, at Louis's christening, and they appeared in Prince Charles' birthday portrait in November, alongside Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a Christmas card today.)
During a walkabout late last month, Kate revealed how her kids were getting ready for the holiday. "The [kids] are doing well, thank you," she said. "Getting excited for Christmas time because they've started all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up and stuff."
The Cambridges are expected to spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham, after reports initially suggested they might be celebrating the holiday with Kate's family in Berkshire. The kids' maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton, told The Telegraph this month she puts up a Christmas tree in all three of her grandchildren's rooms so "they can decorate it themselves."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Christmas Card Together Features a Never-Before-Seen Picture From Their Royal Wedding
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?