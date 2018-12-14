Let John Grisham Introduce The Innocent Man, Netflix's Newest True Crime Docuseries

Netflix is still on a quest for justice, and this time it's alongside bestselling author John Grisham.

The Innocent Man is a docuseries inspired by Grisham's only non-fiction novel that focuses on two murders and four wrongful convictions in the 80s in Ada, Oklahoma. In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Grisham explains how the case of Ronald Williamson came to his attention ahead of writing the book in 2006.

"December 4, 2004, I was flipping through the New York Times and I saw Ron's obituary. There was a picture of Ron in court that day on April the 15th, 1999 when he was exonerated and set free, and I was struck by the question how could a guy like this end up on death row and almost get executed for a murder he didn't commit?"

Grisham says he immediately called his editor and said he had found his next book.