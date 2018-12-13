Eliza Dushku Reaches $9.5 Million Settlement With CBS Over Harassment Claims: Report

Eliza Dushkureceived a $9.5 million dollar settlement from CBS for alleged sexual misconduct and wrongful termination, according to a new report released by the New York Times.

In the lengthy article, the publication details the alleged inappropriate and sexual remarks made by Bull star Michael Weatherly to his co-star Eliza, which they learned about from a draft of the investigation report. (In August, the CBS Corporation board hired external law firms to conduct an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Les Moonves as well as "cultural issues at all levels of CBS.")

According to the New York Times, Dusku believed his "behavior was contagious" and created an unhealthy work space, which motivated her to speak to the show's writer Glenn Gordon Caron. Together, they confronted Weatherly about his sexual remarks.

However, rather than solving the problem, it appears Caron wrote her off the show. He denied to the The New York Times that this action "was in any way punitive."

Similarly, Weatherly said he had no influence over the decision to dismiss Dushku. "It's my recollection that I didn't tell anyone how they should do their job regarding the hiring or firing of anybody," he said.