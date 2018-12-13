How Taylor Swift Tried to Catch Stalkers During Her reputation Tour

When it comes to Taylor Swift's safety, the singer's team doesn't mess around.

As thousands upon thousands of proud Swifties enjoyed the reputation stadium tour this past year, they likely passed through standard security including metal detectors and checked bags.

But according to a new report from the Rolling Stone, some extra top-secret technology was used to keep concertgoers safe.

For those attending her Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, Calif., many fans likely passed by a display that featured rehearsal clips on a kiosk. According to the publication, a facial-recognition camera inside the display was taking photos of people passing by.

"Everybody who went by would stop and stare at it, and the software would start working," Mike Downing, chief security office of Oak View Group, shared with Rolling Stone.