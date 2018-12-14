Gemma Chan Sparkles Like a Holiday Angel and More Best Dressed Stars

Celebrities are celebrating the holidays in the best fashion.

From gowns that sparkle brighter than a Christmas tree to metallic garments that will inspire your New Year's Eve ensemble, Hollywood has all of the inspiration you need. This week, stars like Gemma Chan, Vanessa Hudgens and Diane Krugerstepped out in epic looks, setting the standard for holidays style at A-list events. Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and Mary Queen of Scots actress Margot Robbie also stepped out a number of times in honor of their press tours, showcasing looks more gorgeous than a holiday window display.

Are you ready to get inspired?