Snooki Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 1:01 PM

Snooki is having another boy.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star announced last month she is pregnant with her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child. On Thursday, she posted on YouTube a video of their family's sex reveal party, which shows the couple's son Lorenzo, 6, hitting a baseball that explodes into blue dust.

Earlier, Snooki asked their 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna LaValle, "Gigi, what do you think we're having?"

"A," she began.

"Boy!" Lorenzo interjected.

"Boy," his sister repeated.

"What if it's a girl, you gonna be mad?" Snooki asked her son.

"If it's a girl, I'm gonna die," he replied.

"Well, that's dramatic," Snooki said.

She said that she and Jionni previously knew the sex of their third child.

"We don't like surprises," she said.

