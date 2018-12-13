Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club's Ridiculously Good-Looking Cast Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Surprise! The cast of Lindsay Lohan's Greece-set new MTV series, appropriately titled Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, is very fit and attractive.

Below, meet the VIP hosts from the actress' Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. The series follows these hosts and their boss, Lohan, as she attempts to take her vacation destination empire to the next level. Lohan's reign over the club is aided by Panos Spentzos, her trusted right-hand man. The cast, who are bottle servers, hosts and bartenders, hail from some of the hottest clubs around the United States.

Photos

Meet the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Cast

Check out a trailer below, then meet the cast.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Linday Lohan

The boss! Follow her on Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Brent Marks

Brent hails from Las Vegas. Follow him here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Gabi Andrews

Gabi is from Washington, DC. She's on Instagram here.

Article continues below

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Jonitta Wallace

Jonitta is from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Billy Estevez

Billy is from Los Angeles. Peep his Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Aristotle Polites

Another Los Angeles resident, Aristotle is on Instagram here.

Article continues below

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Jules Wilson

Jules is from Denver. She's on Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

May Yassine

May hails from New York. She's on Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Mike Mulderrig

Mike is from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.

Article continues below

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Sara Tariq

Sara is also from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.

The new series premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. and then will roll out globally across Viacom's international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

Ahead of the premiere, fans can get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV's Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club airing Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV. And if you want to relive Lohan's most memorable moments pre-Beach Club, check out Growing Up Lohan hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan on Monday, January 7th at 10:00 p.m., also on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , MTV , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley Stands by Burglary Claim and Slams Jersey Shore Stars for Calling Her a Liar

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, Alias Boss J.J. Abrams Team for Apple TV Show

Jennifer Grey

Grey's Anatomy Adds Jennifer Grey for Season 15 Arc

Eva Marcille, RHOA, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Things Get Awkward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Over Eva Marcille's Bachelorette Party Invites

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Reveals Action-Packed (and Visually Stunning!) New Trailer

Billy on the Street, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

The Blacklist

The Blacklist Season 6 Turns Everything on Its Head as Liz Seeks the Truth About Red

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.