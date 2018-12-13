Happily Ever After? Get to Know Jon Gosselin's Serious Girlfriend Colleen Conrad

Jon Gosselin is ready for a second chance at love.

While fans first met the proud father of eight on TLC's hit reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8, a whole lot has changed.

Jon and Kate Gosselin ultimately filed for divorce in 2009. And most recently, Jon was awarded custody of their son Collin Gosselin.

While the DJ has been keeping a low profile in Pennsylvania, it's clear that Jon has found love again with girlfriend Colleen Conrad. In fact, an engagement may be in the future.

"I've thought about it, yeah — talked about it," the 41-year-old shared with reporters this week at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future panel. "She's driven. I've known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me."