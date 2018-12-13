Grey's Anatomy Adds Jennifer Grey for Season 15 Arc

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 10:30 AM

Jennifer Grey

How has this not happened sooner? Jennifer Grey has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy, E! News can confirm.

Grey will appear in a multi-episode arc during the hit medical drama's current season 15. Details about her arc, and whether or not she'll have some connection to the titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) are being kept under wraps. It's unlikely she's playing herself at a Grey family reunion, but we can dream…

Perhaps she's a patient at the hospital? Or a relative of a cast member? Camilla Luddington's mom, anybody?. Grey's father, Joel Grey, appeared in a season six episode of Grey's Anatomy. Other guest stars during season 15 include Josh Radnor, Debra Mooney, Jeff Perry, Kate Burton, Greg Germann and Debbie Allen.

Grey shot to fame with Ferris Bueller's Day Off, she played Ferris' sister Jeanie, and in Dirty Dancing, where she played Baby Houseman. In 1999 she appeared in the short-lived It's Like, You Know… playing a version of herself. From 2014-2017 Grey appeared in the Amazon series Red Oaks. She also competed in Dancing With the Stars season 11, where she and professional dance partner Derek Hough won the competition. Other roles include voices on Phineas and Ferb, The Bling Ring and the upcoming Untogether.

TVLine first reported Grey's casting.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

